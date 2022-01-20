Aqara Smart Hub M2 | $54 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Aqara makes a ton of cool Zigbee sensors that do everything from measure indoor air quality to detect leaks, open doors, operate lights, and measure energy consumption, but like many other smart home platforms like most of Philips Hue, it requires its own proprietary hub to operate with your smart home system. Happily, the Aqara Smart Hub M2 is currently on sale for 10% off when you clip the coupon. That saves you $6 and will give you access to their whole line of products, including this indoor air quality monitor, which is also on sale (a 15% clip coupon), bringing its price down to $38. I currently use Aqara to monitor my basement for water ingress after I patched a hole a few weeks ago that stopped leaking before I could get to it—that way I can find out if I did a terrible job or a good job. Beyond simply working as a hub for smart home devices, the Aqara Smart Hub M2 also serves as the central operating point for a DIY home alarm system, and you can use automation to arm and disarm the system.

Aqara is generally known for decent quality as well as great pricing already, so any deal on the company’s gear is a cherry on top. The Aqara M2 is compatible with HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, and more.