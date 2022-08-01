Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $60 | Amazon



Keeping your teeth clean can be a fair bit of work, but it’s worth it to have that movie star smile or something. If flossing happens to be your least favorite part of the whole affair, then this Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is an excellent way to switch things up. At $60, which is 40% off, this powerful water flosser has ten different settings to allow you to clean in the way you want, can massage gums for better overall mouth health , and has a built-in timer to make sure you’re not overdoing it. It can hold up to 22 ounces of water and can be sued for 90 seconds with no issues, which should be long enough to clean all of those pearly whites. It also has seven different tips, which makes it useful for families.