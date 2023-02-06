It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

This Viral Lounge Set Is a Dupe for a Much More Expensive Set

A TikTok sensation that costs a fraction of its original's price.

By
Erin O'Brien
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Ekaliy Women’s Workout Outfit | $28 | Amazon

As a loungewear connoisseur, every time a viral set crosses my Instagram feed, I must investigate. This Ekaliy set is allegedly a very good Skims dupe—you know, the viral Kim K. lounge and shapewear brand. While maybe not exactly a workout set, this is definitely a lounge-worthy shorts and bra combo. It’s made of a stretchy, ribbed fabric that’s universally flattering. This curve-hugging set paired with a robe? Ultimate winter loungewear. The reviews on Amazon, TikTok, and Instagram are all full of really happy people claiming they love this set more than Skims. Hey, who doesn’t love a viral dupe.

