Citysports Under Desk Treadmill | $300 | Amazon



Keeping fit despite having a busy life is a hard thing to do. Fitting in specific exercise time can feel impossible , which is why things like standing desks are becoming more common. If you’re lucky enough to have a standing desk, then why not up your daily fitness a little bit more with this Citysports Under Desk Treadmill with25% off at $300? This portable treadmill can go up to s6km/h, has an LCD screen so you can keep an eye on your progress, is designed to be quiet and long-lasting, and is easy to move around as well. It’s an excellent little device that can help you stay on the move more even when you’re busy, and is a great way to keep your heart healthy even if you find yourself working too much.