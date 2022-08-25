AquaSonic Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush | $25 | Amazon



We all clean our teeth daily because it’s just part of how things are done. It becomes routine early on in our lives, which also means we probably don’t give it the focus it deserves. This AquaSonic Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush, which is 58% off at $25, is a great way to make sure you actually pay attention to how you clean your teeth, and make it easier. The AquaSonic Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush has 40,000 VPM to make sure you clean everything off of your teeth, has four different modes, timers, a special brush head and bristles designed to keep your teeth shining, and even comes with eight heads as well, so you’ll have more than enough to last for you months to come. This is a bargain for those hoping to keep the sparkle in their shine.