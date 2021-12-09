TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb 2-pack | $20 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Whether you’ve been waiting for a good price or you just need to add a couple cheap smart bulbs to your house, these Kasa smart bulbs are dirt cheap for Wi-Fi smart bulbs, and they’re compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Samsung’s SmartThings platform. At $10 a bulb, they’re a damn sight better value than the absurdly expensive Philips Hue color bulbs. They’re almost certainly not as good at color reproduction as those bulbs, but I don’t even care; $10 a bulb for a Wi-Fi bulb is great. The other single bulb and four-bulb configurations are also on sale at similar prices , but the 2-pack is an updated product with brighter, 1000-lumen output versus the 850 lumens of the single and four-bulb packs.