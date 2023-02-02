This Stylish, Duffel Bag for 20% off Is Perfect for a Weekend Away

Wowbox Duffel Bag | $46 | Amazon



This Wowbox duffel bag is super spacious. The genuine leather against the canvas gives it a refined look, making it a perfect choice for someone traveling for business or pleasure. It comes in a few different color options (I’m partial to the brown on tan myself). The separate compartment for shoes is a great addition for anyone who likes to fly comfortably in sneakers and then change into nicer shoes once landed. It also helps keep any dirt from the bottom of your shoes from getting onto anything else. Right now you can save 20% when you clip the coupon on the product page. Put those savings toward gas money or your next plane ticket.