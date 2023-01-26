This Sofa Caddy Will Hold Your Drinks & Snacks for 21% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray | $70 | Amaz on



This sofa caddy is the ultimate snack and drink buddy for watching TV on the couch or bed with. It’s compact and modular so you can customize the layout with an armrest , phone holder, storage, or cup holder. What’s extra cool here is the self-balancing cupholder. It uses a gyroscope system to keep your drink level in the vertical position regardless of how uneven or soft the surface it’s on is. It even makes this viable to use in the car. It’s also got a USB-C port on top to keep your devices charged. Right now, the snack tray with a cup holder is 21% off.