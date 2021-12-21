Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard | $35 | Amazon



Now, personally, I’m a big champion of mechanical keyboards. I love my clicky clacky hunk of metal and plastic and I’ll never go back. But I recognize it’s not for everyone. Some people prefer something more low profile like the flat keyboard of a laptop. Well, now you desktop users can have that too with a Microsoft designer compact keyboard. It saves a ton of space on your desk and it’s easy to travel with too if you need it. It’s also 50% off at the moment.