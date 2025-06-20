Logo
This Porch Goose is 30% Off and Yes, You Can Dress It Up

Amazon is giving away this plastic statue of a silly goose for $18 off to prop up in your garden or in your entryway to your home.

ByJoe Tilleli
GET. YOURSELF. A. SILLY. GOOSE. Amazon has this lawn statue of a long-necked white goose on sale for 30% off at the moment. The large statue normally goes for $60, but this takes it down to just $42.

Fox Valley Traders Official Gaggleville Large White Goose | 30% off | Amazon

This Porch Goose is 30% Off and Yes, You Can Dress It Up
It stands a full two feet tall, but also comes in two other smaller sizes—desktop (17 inches) and baby (7 inches). They're a perfect little figurine to brighten up your garden, patio, or entryway to your home. Use it indoors or outdoors. It's constructed to be a high-quality goose, made from a durable yet lightweight plastic

You can even dress it up for the holidays or just to make him look handsome. Gaggleville has a variety of silly outfits to pair with the goose available on Amazon, too.

What more do you need to know? It's a silly goose statue. Bring some whimsy into your life and post it up outside your door to greet you whenever you make it back home.

See at Amazon


