SereneLife Rowing Machine | $169 | Amazon



Cardio is an excellent way to look after your heart, help your lungs, and lose a bit of weight if you want to. It’s also incredibly boring for a lot of people, and many still just assume cardio has to be running. It doesn’t though, and this SereneLife Rowing Machine with 38% off at $69 is a great antidote to that idea, and a great way to keep fit. The SereneLife Rowing Machine is interesting because it has both air resistance and magnetic resistance to help you work your heart out while also hitting nearly every muscle in your body in the process, it’s got textured footrests for stability, a padded row seat for comfort, and the resistance has eight different levels to work through in order to push yourself properly.