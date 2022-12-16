Sceptre 24" Curved Gaming Monitor | $104 | Amazon



If you’ve been looking for a new monitor, but you’re not keen on spending an ungodly amount on one, then we’ve got good news for you, because this Sceptre 24" Curved Gaming Monitor has a 5% discount on what was already a very good price. The Sceptre 24" Curved Gaming Monitor is a 24" gaming monitor with 1080p resolution , a refresh rate of 75Hz, can easily be mounted on a wall, and has a 1800R curve. The curve is very slight, but it’s just enough to help make sure you’re not looking at anything at a weird angle, and that’s especially true if you’ve got two monitors next to each other, because then you get to be enveloped in the warm glow of whatever you’re doing.