50” Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV (2022) | $900 | Samsung



Samsung’s line of QLED Smart TVs cleverly named “The Frame” are designed to just look like standard wall a rt when not in use as a TV. The series includes an anti-reflection matte display as well as a brand-new UI. One of the things the new UI is capable of is rotating content vertically which is great if you plan to use the TV as a portrait display. The Smart TV comes with options of brown, teak, beige, or white bezels to choose from. The 5 0 " model of the TV is currently $400 off for the holidays.