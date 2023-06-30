It's all consuming.
Travel

This Rockland Journey Luggage Set Is 62% Off At The Moment, And Perfect For All Your Travel Needs

Why get one suitcase when you can get four, all for under $100.

By
Jason Coles
Four-for-one is the new black, or something.
Image: Jason Coles

This Rockland Journey Luggage Set is an excellent way to suit(case) up a family or just someone who likes to travel heavy, as it’s not only four travel bags of different sizes, but also currently 62% off at just $82. This set comes with three upright suitcases, and a travel bag, all of which have different capacities, making them an easy fix for any travel needs.

Rockland Journey Luggage Set | $82 | 62% off

The Rockland Journey Luggage Set is an easy buy whether you’re preparing for your first trip as a family and you’ve just remembered you need something to hold the luggage, or if you just like to be prepared. It’s also a pretty good gift for those who might be going on holiday soon. 

