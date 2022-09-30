Redragon 5585 One-Handed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $37 | Amazon



Gaming requires a lot less of a keyboard than you generally get. It’s one of the reasons you get tenkeyless designs and whatnot. If you follow that along to it’s natural pinnacle though, you end up with the Redragon 5585 One-Handed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which happens to be 34% off today at $37. The Redragon 5585 One-Handed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard cuts away everything you don’t need from a keyboard and plonks everything you do need into one easy-to-use package with RGB lights, a wrist rest, a USB passthrough port, and seven programmable macro keys that you can use however you want. Well, as long as what you want is to have them do something on your PC.