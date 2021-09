LED Camping Lantern (Pack of 2) | $20 | Amazon



This camping lantern is great for use in tents and the great outdoors. Make sure your phone stays charged even though you left home to disconnect from everything. Honestly though the best use for this might actually be for emergencies in the home. Sudden loss of power means not lights and no way to keep your phone charge. This lantern solves both problems. Just make sure you keep it fully charged before the next hurricane rolls in.