Purple Shampoo, Conditioner, and Mask Trio | $47 | Amazon

It might be time for a boost if you’ve noticed your color lacking. You’ve probably seen purple shampoo from many brands on Instagram and TikTok. For those with blonde and gray hair, this can be a wonder in boosting color and reviving shine. Get silky locks with this trio kit from Blond Uniq, now 48% off.

This bundle includes the classic purple shampoo, moisturizing conditioner, and reviving hair mask. You’ll notice results after just one use and be able to maintain that soft sleekness hereafter. Keep your tresses fabulous with this cruelty-free and 100% vegan product. Even the bottles and jars are made from post-consumer recycled plastic and can be recycled again—a win for you and the environment.

Advertisement