Terraforming Mars | $39 | Amazon

The board game Terraforming Mars is 45% off at Amazon right now. You control a corporation competing for resources to transform Mars into a habitable planet. Players are all working toward the same goal of turning this dry rock into a livable world with oceans and forests and cities, but by doing the best work you are awarded victory points. The corporation with the most victory points wins. The game supports 1 to 5 players. That’s right, there is a single-player option. Hone your skills to you can stomp your friends when they come over for the game night.