TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds | $66 | StackSocial

It’s time to get yourself a new set of earbuds. These TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds f eature an AI n oise c ancelling microphone to make sure your friends or co-worker only here yo u during your Zoom calls instead of the sounds the Xbox game you’re playing when they think you’re paying attention. Along with tap controls on the side, the earbuds work with voice control. Though above all, it has quick charging. No more sitting with dead earbuds when you just left them in your bag for weeks. The earbuds will get you a full hour of playtime with only 5 minutes of charging time which is great for when you need them in a pinch. The earbuds are only $66 on StackSocial.