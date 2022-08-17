Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Cycle | $120 | Amazon



Getting fit requires time , commitment, the right mental state, a good diet, lots of sleep, rest, and a plethora of other things that, frankly, are incredibly hard to fit in. Given how much some of us work, it’s hard enough finding time to eat properly, let alone everything else. For those days where you find yourself unable to actually do anything, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Cycle is down to $120, which is 20% off, and is a great way to burn a few calories during your standard day. This mini cycle has a digital monitor to track your stats, is slip resistant for comfort and ease of use, has eight levels of resistance, and can be used with your feet or your hands. It’s easy to transport too.