Sony X-Series Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $98 | Amazon



Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean there’s no need for a good portable speaker. Whether it’s indoor gatherings at someone’s house, you just live somewhere it never gets cold, or you’re looking to have a speaker you can move around your home, this Sony X-Series Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is down by 25% off at $98. The Sony X-Series Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is lightweight to make it easier to move, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof along with having a shockproof design, uses a line-shaped diffuser for better sound distribution , has great bass notes, and a battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge. The party never has to end or at least not until you have work then you should probably do that.