Working out at home is a joy, but it often lacks the oomph of a gym workout because you won’t have all the right kit. One of the best things you can buy yourself is a good weight bench, because it enables a huge amount of chest and back exercises , and can be used in other ways too. This Marcy Folding Weight Bench is 10% off today at $214, and it’s great. The Marcy Folding Weight Bench folds away, which is huge for your quality of life, has an adjustable seat and back to make sure you’re comfortable, and is made to be incredible heavy-duty so you can lift without worry. Having a weight bench will boost you and your workouts to the next level, and this is a great bench.