Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike | $255 | Amazon

Exercise is fun and all, but for some people, it can be damaging. If you’re someone with dodgy knees, then running might sound nice, but be agony. If that’s the case, or if you just hate running, then you’ll be glad to know this Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike is on sale for $245 today at 15% off. This exercise bike has a handlebar and seat that can be adjusted for comfort , is built to last and surprisingly quiet, uses an LCD monitor to give you all the stats you could possibly want, has space for tablets and drinks, and you can easily adjust the resistance as you ride for the perfect workout. Exercise bikes are an ideal way to boost your cardio fitness without the impact on your joints that other forms of cardio exercises can sometimes inflict. Plus, you get to be sat down.