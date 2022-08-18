Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $69 | Amazon



A good keyboard is a satisfying thing to use. Whether you’re typing away, gaming with friends, or creating some content, it’s essential to have a decent keyboard that allows you to not only do your work, but comfortably. This Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down by 14% to $70 and will definitely improve your setup. This full-size keyboard has 6-Key rollover anti-ghosting performance to make sure every key you hit is recognized, has a robust design which makes it long-lasting and sturdy, PBT keycaps which are heat and wear-resistant, and it’s great to look at and feels good to use. If you’ve been waiting for a good mechanical keyboard, then maybe this is the one you should go for.