LG 27 Inch QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor (27GL83A-B) | $280 | Amazon

Thinking about upgrading your monitor setup? LG’s Ultragear is discounted $100 off today. That’s a 25% discount for a monitor that is 27 inches across, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and had a stylish red accent. It’s actually kind of funny to me that LG decided to redesign their logo for this to make it more gamer. Though, I myself am using a 60Hz monitor currently and am deeply considering adding this to cart.

Update: I got it and I love it. Color looks great.

