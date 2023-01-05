It's all consuming.
This LG Sound Bar and Subwoofer for 42% off Will Let You Hear Dialogue Clearly

No more increasing and decreasing the volume as the movie plays due to bad sound mixing.

Joe Tilleli
LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S90QY | $700 | Amazon
Bring high-quality sound to your living room while watching your favorite shows and movies. You ever complain that some movies are mixed poorly to watch at home? You can barely hear the dialogue when people talk but then music or action sequences just boom too loud waking the neighbors. A sound bar fixes that. Just increase the center channel when dialogue is coming from and voila! The LG S90QY sound bar and wireless subwoofer are a whopping 42% off. That’s a $350 discount.

