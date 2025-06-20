This 3.1GHz Intel-Powered Mini PC Is a Total Steal at 54% Off

If we told you there was a computer with a 10th-gen Intel processor, 512GB of storage, a fast Wi-Fi 6 internet connection, and a total weight under 3 pounds, you would assume we were talking about a laptop. But this is the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Tiny , a desktop mini PC that brings all of that power and more, including support for up to three external monitors, and right now at StackSocial it also brings a dramatically reduced price tag of just $456 .

This tiny titan is a 2021 model, but it's not lacking in any of the features you would want from a PC desktop. The 10th-gen Intel i5 processor can hit speeds of up to 3.1GHz, and it comes with Windows 11 Professional preloaded. DisplayPort and HDMI ports are at the ready for external monitors, along with USB-C and USB-A ports, including a front-facing USB-C for fast charging your smartphone or other device. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q Tiny comes with a wired keyboard and mouse, and this StackSocial deal drops its price by 54%, all the way down to just $456.