4ft Inflatable Snowman | $37 | Amazon | Promo Code EX9KNXZO

Okay okay it’s actually just a cheerful inflatable snowman, but don’t you need to add some generic, secular decor to your front yard for the holidays? Besides, this is a great price for a snowman that even already has LED lights inside of it! Just drop promo code EX9KNXZO when you go to check out to knock off $13. You’ll see another promo code on the page for 20% off, and listen, I already tried, and it doesn’t get you more savings; it’s one or the other! The package comes with tethers and stakes so your snowman can’t escape, an d it has a built-in blower so it can inflate itself when the time comes.