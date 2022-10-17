Eulumap Indoor Exercise Bike | $230 | Amazon
There are lots of different ways to get a cardio workout in, but a lot of them can be taxing on your joints. If you’re mindful of that, or if you just hate running, then an exercise bike is a great idea. This Eulumap Indoor Exercise Bike happens to be 26% off today at $230, and it’s got all the features you need to help you get fit. The Eulumap Indoor Exercise Bike is both sturdy so you can go hard, and quiet so you won’t bother anyone. It has an LCD monitor to help you see all of your stats, and also has a tablet and phone bracket to make sure you can stay entertained while training. Plus, it has multiple adjustment points to help make sure it’s right for you.