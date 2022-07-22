HP Chromebook 14 | $160 | Amazon
A laptop can be a big boon for anyone. Whether you work from home, need an easy way to get onto the internet without using your phone, or you want to give it to a kid for homework, this HP Chromebook 14 could be the right thing for you. At $160, this Chromebook is down by 45% and is fairly powerful for the cost. It features 4GB of RAM and an intel processor for speed, has special stereo speakers, a decent battery life, and a good-looking 14-inch screen. It’s not going to be any good for gaming, but if you’re looking for a new laptop for streaming TV, doing work, sorting out homework, or just browsing the web, then the HP Chromebook 14 is an excellent way to allow that with decent specs and a low cost.