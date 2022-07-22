HP Chromebook 14 | $160 | Amazon



A laptop can be a big boon for anyone. Whether you work from home, need an easy way to get onto the internet without using your phone, or you want to give it to a kid for homework, this HP Chromebook 14 could be the right thing for you. At $160, this Chromebook is down by 45% and is fairly powerful for the cost. It features 4GB of RAM and an intel processor for speed, has special stereo speakers, a decent battery life, and a good-looking 14-inch screen. It’s not going to be any good for gaming, but if you’re looking for a new laptop for streaming TV , doing work, sorting out homework, or just browsing the web, then the HP Chromebook 14 is an excellent way to allow that with decent specs and a low cost.