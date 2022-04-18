$10 off a $50 Purchase | Homage



Homage has had some brilliant collaborations since they were founded in 2007. I’m a big fan if you’ve seen my other pieces on the Ohio-based brand. These are the softest sweatshirts and tee shirts I have ever owned. I have serval at this point and practically live in them. They wash beautifully and are comfy while working out or just chilling on the couch.

Advertisement

Speaking of chilling on the couch, if your team is in the NBA playoffs, you might have had a fun weekend. I did, even if it came down to the last second. This SpongeBob X NBA cross-over is so adorable that I will need all of them. Ok, that’s a lie, maybe like three of them. Eleven NBA teams are represented in this line, and the usual suspects are there. Golden State, Boston, Milwaukee, Dallas....they are here and ready to be lovingly worn all the way to the championship games.

Homage has blessed us with $10 off any $50 order too.