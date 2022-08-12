Harison Heavy Duty Barbell Rack | $259 | Amazon



There are a lot of things that can be hard to get your hands on when building a home gym, but a good barbell rack has to be one of the toughest. This Harison Heavy Duty Barbell Rack is 21% off today at $259 and is a great way to help you lift more weight safely. This barbell rack has multiple different adjustment points to fit different rooms and different people, has two spotting arms to help you reach your max squat, bent over row, or bench press in a safer way, and can even be adjusted to be used as a dip rack as well. It’s a great bit of kit for making sure you can workout properly at home, and while it’s definitely not small, the fact that it can be adjusted makes it a bit easier to store when it’s not in use.