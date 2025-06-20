Logo
This Hand Casting Kit Makes for the Perfect Last-Minute Valentine's Day Date Night

For a limited time, you can save $12 on Luna Bean's hand-casting mold kit for couples over at Amazon.

ByJoe Tilleli
Still looking for a gift for your special someone? Maybe you're also still looking for something the two of you can do together. This one gift doubles as a date night activity, checking off both boxes for you.

Luna Bean's hand casting kit is a perfect way for you and your partner to cement your love for each other. Right now, it's marked down from $42 to just $30. That's 31% off, saving you $12.

Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit for Couples | $30 | Amazon

The casting kit includes everything you need to get started, including 600g molding powder, 1000g casting stone, a plastic molding container, sandpapers, a sculpting knife, and detailing tools. The included instructions walk through each step, leading you to a forever keepsake you can put on display.

What you're left with is a perfect cast that captures every detail, even your fingerprints. It's a professional-grade casting you can just do yourself at home.

See at Amazon


