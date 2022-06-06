Orthopedic Dog Bed | $21 -$36 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Is your pooch a grizzled companion? A veteran in the man’s best friend category? If so, Fido’s might not be the pup he used to be in body but definitely still in spirit. They might need a comfy bed to literally lay their old bones down on while they chew on new ones. This comfy orthopedic do g bed is currently 3 0% off for the mall size and 20% off for the medium . Just clip the coupon when you select the size and color.

But it’s not just senior doggos who can enjoy this; cats have been known to climb in and get cozy too. This lightweight donut pillow is easy to move and clean. You can machine wash it and tumble dry it on low. I’ve got an older terrier, and he loves this donut pillow that fits snuggly in the corner of my bedroom. Why the circular shape? Well, it gives support to the head and neck and eases the limbs of an older pupper. It also creates a bit of a faux hug around them, making them feel safe and secure. This year, I actually rebought this as my dog’s Christmas gift ; it’s still a hit.

