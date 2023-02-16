This Foldable Memory Foam Bed for 8% off Is an Excellent Alternative to an Air Mattress

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Whether the kids are having a sleepover or if you have family staying over for the holidays, makes sure they can sleep comfortably. This portable fold-up bed uses a memory foam mattress and will provide a more luxurious and cozy sleep than an air mattress. Not to mention, no waiting for the dang thing to inflate. Just unfold and slap the bed on top of the frame. Voila! It’s compact when folded together making for easy storage. You can even toss it in the back of the car to take it on a trip.

Folding Bed with Memory Foam Mattress | $240 | Amazon

This foldable twin bed normally goes for $260, but it’s a nice $20 off at the moment. LiteBed also offers a 100-day trial so if you’re not happy with it, you can send it right back, no questions asked.

