It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

This Foldable Memory Foam Bed for 8% off Is an Excellent Alternative to an Air Mattress

Save $20 on a twin-sized fold-up bed for when guests stay over.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A woman sitting on the foldable bed. A man and a child putting together the bed.
A woman sitting on the foldable bed. A man and a child putting together the bed.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Whether the kids are having a sleepover or if you have family staying over for the holidays, makes sure they can sleep comfortably. This portable fold-up bed uses a memory foam mattress and will provide a more luxurious and cozy sleep than an air mattress. Not to mention, no waiting for the dang thing to inflate. Just unfold and slap the bed on top of the frame. Voila! It’s compact when folded together making for easy storage. You can even toss it in the back of the car to take it on a trip.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Folding Bed with Memory Foam Mattress | $240 | Amazon

This foldable twin bed normally goes for $260, but it’s a nice $20 off at the moment. LiteBed also offers a 100-day trial so if you’re not happy with it, you can send it right back, no questions asked.

Advertisement
HomeHome Goods