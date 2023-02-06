The Best Mattress Deals You’ll Find in February

I would put money on the fact that mattresses in the 1700s were not very comfy, but somehow, Presidents Day is synonymous with mattress sales. Never did a Founding Father ever come in contact with hybrid foam. But hey, there’s no time like the present. We’ll be updating this roundup with the best mattress deals we find in February across websites—and maybe some bed frames too.
Foam Mattresses Under $300 | Wayfair
At Wayfair, you’ll find foam mattresses under $300, including this Lucid Comfort mattress—which is slightly more expensive as a Queen-size. This is a thick mattress with a plush profile and low motion transfer—so even when you’re sinking into oblivion, you won’t feel your partner toss and turn.
Hybrid Mattresses For Less | Wayfair
Hybrid mattresses are really a wonder. They combine springs with foam for a super-supportive, super-comfortable sleep. This one has great edge support and a cooling texture, and is great for lumbar support.
Casper Sleep Element Mattress | $591 | 15% Off | Amazon
We’re keeping an eye on some hit mattresses too, like the Casper Element, which combines softness with support. This is a fully-foam mattress that contours to your bod for a super dreamy night’s sleep.
Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle | $900 | 10% Off | Amazon
Nod, Tuft & Needle’s hybrid, is a dreamy mattress with 6" of pocket coils. Those coils are cushioned by different types of foam, including a Tuft & Needle’s signature adaptive foam. This prevents a sinking feeling, and results in a firm foam feel.
Top-Rated Beds | Wayfair
Need a frame for that mattress? Shop Wayfair’s Top-Rated beds, like this queen-sized frame with storage drawers. Its supportive base means your mattress doesn’t require a box spring: which means more money to spend on like, sheets or something.
Bed Frames for Less | Wayfair
Another option is perusing Wayfair’s “Bed Frames for Less” sale, which has some other options for your new mattress. This minimalist frame is “squeak resistant.” Less unsettling bumps in the night, you know?