It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Sports & Fitness

This Foam Roller for $15 Will Soothe Your Achy Muscles

Save 79% on a high-density foam roller from LuxFit.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The 12&quot; speckled foam roller from LuxFit.
The 12" speckled foam roller from LuxFit.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Foam rolling is a great way to increase flexibility and reduce soreness. You can improve your range of motion, which is important for athletes who are trying to improve their performance or just ordinary folks whose backs hurt from hunching over their desks all day. Working foam rolling into your daily routine can improve circulation, reduce muscle tension, improve recovery time from exercise or injury, increase range of motion in joints such as ankles or knees—and even help achieve better sleep.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

LuxFit Foam Roller (12") | $15 | Amazon

The 12" foam roller from LuxFit says its retail price is $70 but it has almost never been actually listed at that. It’s always got massive sales down under $20 which is much more reasonable—and right now you can get it for just $15.

Advertisement