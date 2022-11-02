FitBit Luxe Fitness And Wellness Tracker | $80 | Amazon



If you’re looking to get fit, or stay fit, then one of the most important things you can do is make sure you’re keeping an eye on your stats. While you could try measuring and weighing, it’s often not the full picture. That’s where watches like this FitBit Luxe Fitness And Wellness Tracker come in. For starters, the FitBit Luxe Fitness And Wellness Tracker is currently only $80 with 38% off, which means it’s a good time to buy it. This tracker can keep an eye on your heart rate , track your sleep, comes with a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, and it looks good too. It’s the ideal companion to any fitness journey, whether you’re walking or sprinting.