Fifine Studio Recording Microphone | $72 | Amazon



Content creation requires a lot of equipment, but one of the most important things, whether you’re doing podcasts, streaming, or making five-hour video essays on why Adventure Time is the Citizen Kane of the modern-day, is a good microphone . The Fifine Studio Recording Microphone happens to be 24% off today at $72, and it’s an excellent microphone no matter what kind of content you’re creating. The Fifine Studio Recording Microphone uses a three-capsule array to deliver an incredible quality of sound, has four pickup patterns to fit different setups, is easy to plug in and use, looks great, and even has a headphone control and can be m uted with ease as well. If you’ve been hoping to grab a mic that looks and sounds professional, then today’s the day.