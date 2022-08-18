Turtle Beach Wired Gaming Controller | $45 | Amazon



A good controller can make all the difference in any game. It means you can react faster, be more comfortable, and often have more options for customization and whatnot too. The Turtle Beach Wired Gaming Controller is 25% off today at $45, and comes with an array of features that make it worth having. Aside from being a good controller with vibration, ergonomic cooling grips, and an 8-way D-pad, this controller works well with Turtle Beach headsets and can be used to adjust game volume, EQ, and a few other things with ease. This controller is ideal for PC gamers, Xbox fanatics, or just those who need a second controller for a budding player two, sibling, or just in case your main one breaks.