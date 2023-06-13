Your dog deserves a good night’s sleep. If you’re not letting them sleep in the bed with y’all, then at least make sure they have something comfy to lie down in instead. This extra large dog bed is spongey soft and can evenly support your pup’s joints and muscles —especially great for older dogs with arthritis or anxiety. The bed measures at 42 " by 30 " to provide your dog of any size maximum comfort. The bottom has non-slip rubber so it doesn’t end up moving around, even if it’s set on hardwood.

Comfort Expression Waterproof Orthopedic Dog Bed | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The extra larger dog bed normally is priced at $65, but right now Amazon has it discounted down to $50 plus there is a 20% off coupon available to click on the item page.