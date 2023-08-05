This Dell Laptop Is $1,101 — The Steepest Discount We've Seen

Whether you’re a student, the parent of a student, or just someone looking for a deal, you know — it’s a great season to shop for laptops. And Dell is discounting a bunch of their models over at Best Buy in honor of back-to-school. We are particularly intrigued by this one (the Inspiron 2-in-1 16" OLED Touch Laptop with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD). It’s just $1,101 for a limited time — the steepest discount we’ve found.

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 16” OLED Touch Laptop | $1,101 | Best Buy

This clearance price won’t last long, especially since you get two machines for the price of one with this deal — the laptop easily converts into a 16" tablet. And in case you need convincing, reviewers are enthusiastic, including one who called it a “Swiss Army Knife” laptop (ie., super versatile and functional). “It has very good specifications and demonstrates excellent performance,” the user wrote. “The 4K UHD+ OLED display is incredible, and the touchscreen functionality is likewise flawless and stellar. The display is a pleasure to experience!” Check out this laptop and the rest of the sale now for a limited time.