This Deal Takes $75 Off a Pair of Powerbeats Fit Earbuds

Want to learn something cool about open-box tech sales? They usually do not mean that the items have been open, used, and then returned. Take, for instance, this StackSocial open-box deal on a pair of Beats Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds — they're guaranteed to be in brand-new condition with zero cosmetic flaws, even if the packaging is less than perfect. Chances are they came from excess stock, and you're getting a pair of premium, mint-condition wireless earbuds for $75 off.

All-day battery life and premium-quality Active Noise Cancellation are just two of the headline features of these Beats earbuds, which are powered by the same H1 processor chip as the first-gen Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Personalized spatial audio creates a optimal sound profile precisely to your taste, and Beats work equally well with Apple and Android smartphones and other devices. The secure yet comfortable fit and IPX4-rated water resistance make the Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds the perfect workout partner. A fat $75 discount on a pair of premium wireless earbuds in brand-new condition just because they're probably from excess stock sounds like a pretty unbeatable deal to us, and it's only at StackSocial for a short time, so do not miss out.