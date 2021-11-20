Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | $1,000 | Amazon



No lagging, no cutting between screens, no pesky formatting issues to pull you out of your game. Samsung’s curved gaming monitor is a whopping 49" (the largest available from Samsung), but that size certainly hasn’t sacrificed quality. The QLED screen is the best you’ll find in a curved monitor, and the NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support ensure you can get the most out of your high-quality graphics processor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is 29% off today from Amazon , saving you a total of $400 .