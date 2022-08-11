Corsair K95 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $150 | Amazon



The grammar in the title is bad on purpose, please applaud. Gaming on PC has a fair few startup and upkeep costs, but it’s worth it for cheaper games, modding, and ease of use. The Corsair K95 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an excellent way to upgrade your PC, and is 25% off at $150 today. This powerful mechanical keyboard features MX Brown switches for a delightfully noisy experience with a lot of resilience, has per-key RGB backlighting for stunning and customizable displays to fit your mood and vibe, and has six dedicated macro keys that you program as you want to help you get the most out of your games. It even comes with a detachable palm rest to help you keep on top of ergonomics because nothing is sexier than good ergonomics and RGB lighting on a mechanical keyboard.