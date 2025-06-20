If your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter is a tangled mess of cables and charging bricks, Anker’s sleek power strip-meets-charging-station might be exactly what you need. Right now, you can grab the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station for just $40 at Amazon, so it's high time you go ahead and grab it.

The appeal here is all about efficiency and design. This little cube packs plenty of power into a small footprint. It includes three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, one of which supports fast charging up to 30W. That’s enough juice to fast-charge a phone, tablet, or even some smaller laptops without needing a separate wall adapter.

Anker’s reputation for durability and smart design shines here. Unlike bulky surge protectors or wall-mounted bricks, the 525 Charging Station is designed to sit neatly on your desk or bedside table. It has a 5-foot flat extension cord, so it’s easy to position exactly where you need it, and the rubberized base keeps it from sliding around.

This charging station also includes surge protection and temperature control, giving you peace of mind when powering multiple devices at once. It’s ideal for anyone with a small home office setup, a bunch of mobile devices, or a dorm room where space is at a premium and outlets are in short supply.

If you’ve been meaning to tame your cable chaos or just want a smarter way to power everything in one spot, this deal is well worth jumping on while it lasts.