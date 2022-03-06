Mongoora Universal Air Vent Phone Mount Holder | $9 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Mount your phone with ease onto any air vent in your car. No magnets or suctions that lose traction on bumpy roads and humid days. This phone mount is designed for ultimate grip, and you can fit any size phone in it without worrying about the weight or balance being off. It securely grips onto your air vents, so your phone isn’t in the middle of your field of view while you’re driving. Take 55% off to keep your phone from flying across the car when you barrel into an unexpected turn.