This Biometric Smart Lock for $56 Will Make You Feel Like a Spy When Entering Your Own Home

Fingerprint Door Lock | $56 | Amazon
Looking for that extra peace of mind when stepping out of the house? This keyless entry door lock uses your unique fingerprint you unlock. You can actually use a combination of any four ways to unlock your front door—twenty fingerprints unlock, twenty unique keypad passcodes, one-time passcodes for temporary visitors, or a traditional mechanical key. The code combination is also great for having a friend look after your pet while you’re out or if a contractor needs access. Don’t need to worry about getting them a key first, just give them the code. The smart lock is down to $56 at the moment.