It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

This Biometric Smart Lock for $56 Will Make You Feel Like a Spy When Entering Your Own Home

Save 20% on a keyless fingerprint door lock for your front door.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Fingerprint Door Lock | $56 | Amazon
Fingerprint Door Lock | $56 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Fingerprint Door Lock | $56 | Amazon

Looking for that extra peace of mind when stepping out of the house? This keyless entry door lock uses your unique fingerprint you unlock. You can actually use a combination of any four ways to unlock your front door—twenty fingerprints unlock, twenty unique keypad passcodes, one-time passcodes for temporary visitors, or a traditional mechanical key. The code combination is also great for having a friend look after your pet while you’re out or if a contractor needs access. Don’t need to worry about getting them a key first, just give them the code. The smart lock is down to $56 at the moment.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods