Bikeroo Vintage Brown Cruiser Bike Seat | $21 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Unless you caved and got a stationary bike during quarantine, you probably still like riding a real one outside. In case you need a seat upgrade, or are just looking for a backup, now’s a great time to get the Bikeroo Vintage Brown Cruiser Bike Seat for $21 on Amazon. It’s marked down from $32 to $30, and there’s a coupon you can clip to save an additional 30% off of that. (Now, is there a beef between Peloton types and outdoor bike riders? I’m just assuming. I once forgot how to ride an actual bike while on a bike tour in California. One of the guides hung back to teach me , so I immediately fell in love with him [I was like 15] until he made a “What do we do when we fall off of the horse?”-type remark and didn’t laugh when I said “I’m not a gymnast, Maury.” ) Uh, anyway, this soft replaceable seat is $11 off overall. Saddle up!