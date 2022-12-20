Hilife Steamer for Clothes | $30 | 23% Off | Amazon



I’m a little creature of habit, and when I travel somewhere even just overnight, I like to have my usual stuff. In some cases, that’s filling tiny bottles with my usual shampoo, but in others, it’s repurchasing this garment steamer so I can call it a “housewarming gift” and use it whenever I visit. Because it uses steam , the Hilife Steamer takes wrinkles out of fabrics you’d be too nervous to iron, like silk and wool. It heats up pretty fast, and is powerful too—a very crinkly button down becomes un-crinkled in just a few minutes. And though I went overboard buying a Hilife Steamer for when I crash elsewhere, I’ve flown with this garment steamer in tow—it won’t weigh a suitcase down too mu ch. If you don’t trust me, the humble writer, trust the Amazon Bestseller tag at the top of the page: this very good garment steamer will keep you unwrinkled.